Convict holds 20 hostage on Ukraine bus

Ukrainian police were holding tense negotiations on Tuesday with a former convict armed with explosives, who took 20 people hostage on a bus and claimed to have planted a remote-controlled device in Lutsk.

Police have asked residents not to leave their homes or places of work. Security services surrounded the bus after two shots were fired from it. “The attacker threw a grenade from the bus, which, fortunately, did not detonate,” a statement said.

