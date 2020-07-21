International

Convict holds 20 hostage on Ukraine bus

Ukrainian police were holding tense negotiations on Tuesday with a former convict armed with explosives, who took 20 people hostage on a bus and claimed to have planted a remote-controlled device in Lutsk.

Police have asked residents not to leave their homes or places of work. Security services surrounded the bus after two shots were fired from it. “The attacker threw a grenade from the bus, which, fortunately, did not detonate,” a statement said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2020 11:25:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/convict-holds-20-hostage-on-ukraine-bus/article32154412.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY