Congress gets its first openly gay Black member

Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres has made history by becoming the first openly gay Black man elected to the U.S. Congress.

Mr. Torres, 32, a New York City Council Member, won the election from New York’s 15th Congressional District, defeating Republican Patrick Delices to become the next representative, New York Daily News reported.

Tonight, a new era begins for the South Bronx, Torres said in a statement. “It is the honour of a lifetime to represent a borough filled with essential workers who have risked their lives so that New York City could live.“The Bronx is essential, and the vibrant, loving and talented people who live here have shown time and again their power, fortune and perseverance. The Bronx is the heartbeat of New York City”, he said.