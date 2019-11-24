International

Congo plane crashes in Goma with 17 people on board

Residents react after an aircraft carrying around 17 passengers crashed in a densely populated area in Goma on the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 24, 2019.

Residents react after an aircraft carrying around 17 passengers crashed in a densely populated area in Goma on the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo on November 24, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The aircraft crashed into residential homes near Goma’s airport in the North Kivu province.

A plane carrying at least 17 passengers crashed on November 24 on takeoff in Congo’s eastern city of Goma, killing those on board, officials said, and possibly people on the ground.

“The governor of North Kivu is sad to announce the plane crash this morning at Goma International Airport. The first information in our possession indicates that the plane had 17 passengers on board before failing to take off,” a statement from North Kivu governor Nzanzu Kasivita Carly’s office said. It did not give a casualty toll.

The U.N. mission in Congo said it has sent an Emergency Crash and Rescue team with two fire engines to support Congolese authorities.

The aircraft was owned by private carrier Busy Bee and was headed to Beni, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Goma in the same province.

