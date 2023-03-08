Confusing language used in U.K.’s illegal migrants’ policy poster; many people on Twitter question

March 08, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

The poster that meant to issue warning to the illegal migrants in the U.K. has instead left many people confused.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Twitter account shared a poster that says, “If you come to the U.K. illegally, you will be DENIED access to the U.K.’s modern slavery system.”

Mr. Sunak on Tuesday vowed to remove illegal migrants within weeks under a controversial new plan to stop people crossing the Channel illegally on small boats.

Under the draft law, which will be retrospective to Tuesday, anyone arriving illegally in the U.K. will not be able to claim asylum, Mr. Sunak told a news conference.

“If you come here illegally, you can’t claim asylum. You can’t benefit from our modern slavery protections. You can’t make spurious human rights claims and you can’t stay,” he said.

“We will detain those who come here illegally and then remove them in weeks, either to their own country if it is safe to do so. Or to a Safe Third Country like Rwanda and once you are removed, you will be banned as you are in America and Australia from ever re-entering our country.”

Many people were very quick to tweet about the probable unintentional mistake.

More than 45,000 migrants arrived on the shores of southeast England on small boats last year— a 60% annual increase on a perilous route that has grown in popularity every year since 2018.

Rights groups and opposition parties say the plan is unworkable and unfairly scapegoats vulnerable refugees.

The new plan would transfer illegal migrants to disused military barracks temporarily and cap the annual number of refugees settled via safe and legal routes.

