Conflicting reports surround fate of baby of UK IS bride

There were conflicting reports on Friday about the newborn son of a U.K.-born teenager who left her London home to join the Islamic State group in Syria, after the mother’s lawyer said the boy was reported to have died.

Lawyer Tasnime Akunjee tweeted that he has “strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begum’s son has died. He was a British citizen.”

But later deleted the tweet without explanation, and British media then reported that the baby was dead, citing unnamed SDF officials and a medical certificate.

The British government could not confirm the reports.

Begum was 15 when she and two friends left London to marry IS fighters in Syria in 2015, at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Begum recently resurfaced in a refugee camp, and gave birth last month.

Begum, now 19, told journalists that she wanted to raise her son in Britain, but the government revoked her citizenship. Begum told reporters that she had lost two other children to malnutrition and disease.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said last month he had revoked Begum’s citizenship even while saying he wouldn’t make a decision that would render a person stateless. Mr. Javid also confirmed that Begum’s son was a British citizen, though he said it would be “incredibly difficult” to facilitate the return of a child from Syria.

Begum’s parents are from Bangladesh but her family says she isn’t a dual citizen. The family has said it plans to challenge Mr. Javid’s decision.