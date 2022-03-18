Conflict not in anyone’s interest, Xi Jinping tells Joe Biden

From left, figures of U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed in the street before the annual burning of the Fallas in Valencia, Spain on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 18, 2022 23:21 IST

The “Ukraine crisis is not something we want to see,” Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden during a video call according to the Chinese government.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, via a video call on Friday, as Russia continued its attack on Ukraine. The call lasted just under two hours, as per the White House.

The “Ukraine crisis is not something we want to see,” Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden, according to a partial summary of the call tweeted by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying. “Countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield, ” the Chinese readout said.

“Conflict & confrontation are not in anyone’s interest. Peace & security are what the international community should treasure the most,” Mr. Xi said, according to Ms. Hua.

The Chinese readout of the call said that Mr. Xi told Mr. Biden that the “mishandling” of the Taiwan issue could disrupt bilateral ties. A White House readout of the call was not available as of this writing.

“President Xi pointed out some in the U.S. have sent a wrong signal to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, which is very dangerous,” Ms. Hua said on Twitter, adding that while the U.S. and China would continue to have differences, it was important to bridge these. Mr Biden and Mr Xi last spoke in November last year.

This is the second high level bilateral discussion between the two countries this week. Mr. Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had in-person discussions with Communist Party of China Politburo member and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Yang Jiechi, on Monday, in Rome. While a range of issues was discussed by both sides, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a significant part of the agenda, according to the White House.

China, like India, had abstained from a United Nations General Assembly resolution on March 2 condemning Moscow and calling for Russian troops to immediately withdraw from Ukraine. In recent days, U.S. officials had been quoted as saying that Beijing was offering Moscow military assistance, a claim dismissed by Beijing as “disinformation”. As the overwhelming majority of countries have condemned Russia for invading Ukraine and the U.S. and Europe have sanctioned Russian individuals and entities, Chinese support for Vladimir Putin’s government is being closely watched by Washington as this could undermine the impact of the sanctions.

