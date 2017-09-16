Commuters injured in London underground train blast

A blast at London Tube left some passengers with facial burns at the Parsons Green underground station in west London on Friday. The station was closed immediately and counter-terror and security authorities were monitoring the situation. Officers and ambulance staff on the spot were seen evacuating the passengers.

Police said they were aware of reports and would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy. Transport for London, on Twitter, posted that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.