Commercial whaling backin Japan

Japanese whaling ships prepared on Sunday to set to sea, with crews gathering on decks in a northern port a day ahead of Japan's first commercial whaling hunt in more than 30 years.

The hunt will be confined to Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

It announced last year it was leaving the International Whaling Commission (IWC) and would resume commercial whaling on July 1, sparking global condemnation and fears for the worlds whales.

Japan has long maintained that eating whale is an important part of its culture and that most species are not endangered.

