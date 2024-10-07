ADVERTISEMENT

Commander of Iran's Quds Force is 'in good health', force's deputy commander says

Published - October 07, 2024 11:21 pm IST - DUBAI

One of the security officials said that Mr. Qaani was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, during a strike last week that was reported to have targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine

Reuters

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The top commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, is in "good health", the force's deputy commander Iraj Masjedi said on Monday (October 7, 2024), after two Iranian security sources told Reuters he had been out of contact since strikes on Beirut last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is in good health and is carrying out his activities. Some ask us to issue a statement... there is no need for this," Mr. Masjedi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media in reference to Mr. Qaani.

Iran's Quds Force chief out of contact since Beirut strikes, two Iranian officials say

The Iranian Students' News Agency reported that a message from Mr. Qaani was conveyed to a conference in solidarity with Palestinian children held on Monday (October 7, 2024) in Tehran, adding that the commander could not attend "due to his being in another important meeting."

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the security officials told Reuters that Mr. Qaani was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, during a strike last week that was reported to have targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine. The official said he was not meeting Safieddine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Israel has been hitting multiple targets in Dahiyeh as it pursues a campaign against Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Lebanon says Israeli strike killed 10 firefighters in country's south

Tehran named Mr. Qaani the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps' overseas military-intelligence service after the United States assassinated his powerful predecessor Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.

The Quds Force heavily influences its allied armed groups across the Middle East.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US