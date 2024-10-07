GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commander of Iran's Quds Force is 'in good health', force's deputy commander says

One of the security officials said that Mr. Qaani was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, during a strike last week that was reported to have targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine

Published - October 07, 2024 11:21 pm IST - DUBAI

Reuters
Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. File

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The top commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, is in "good health", the force's deputy commander Iraj Masjedi said on Monday (October 7, 2024), after two Iranian security sources told Reuters he had been out of contact since strikes on Beirut last week.

"He is in good health and is carrying out his activities. Some ask us to issue a statement... there is no need for this," Mr. Masjedi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media in reference to Mr. Qaani.

Iran's Quds Force chief out of contact since Beirut strikes, two Iranian officials say

The Iranian Students' News Agency reported that a message from Mr. Qaani was conveyed to a conference in solidarity with Palestinian children held on Monday (October 7, 2024) in Tehran, adding that the commander could not attend "due to his being in another important meeting."

One of the security officials told Reuters that Mr. Qaani was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, during a strike last week that was reported to have targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine. The official said he was not meeting Safieddine.

Israel has been hitting multiple targets in Dahiyeh as it pursues a campaign against Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Lebanon says Israeli strike killed 10 firefighters in country's south

Tehran named Mr. Qaani the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps' overseas military-intelligence service after the United States assassinated his powerful predecessor Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.

The Quds Force heavily influences its allied armed groups across the Middle East.

Published - October 07, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Iran / World / Lebanon / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.