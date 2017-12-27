International

‘Comfort women’ issue still unresolved, says South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks before a briefing on the result of the task force reviewing the 'Comfort Women' agreement with Japan in 2015 at the Foreign Ministry on December 27, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.

The present deal with Japan doesn’t offer legal compensation

Japan said on Wednesday that any attempt by South Korea to revise a 2015 deal meant to have resolved a row over “comfort women” forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels would make relations “unmanageable” after Seoul said the agreement had failed.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha apologised for the deal on Wednesday, as a panel investigating the negotiations leading up to the agreement unveiled its results. He said that “(T)he agreement failed to sufficiently reflect a victim-oriented approach...” The government will review the results and translate it into policy after consulting victims and civic groups that support them, Mr. Kang said.

The investigation concluded that the dispute over the comfort women could not be “fundamentally resolved” because the victims’ demand for legal compensation had not been met. South Korea wants Japan to take legal responsibility and provide due compensation.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said the 2015 settlement, which includes a ¥1 billion ($8.8 million) fund to help the victims, resulted from “legitimate negotiations”, warning any amendment may complicate relations.

Under the deal, Japan apologised to former comfort women and provided the fund to help them.

