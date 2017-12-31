Colorado deputy sheriff killed during domestic disturbance call

A gunman opened fire on sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a domestic disturbance near Denver on Sunday, killing one of the officers, before the suspect was shot and apparently killed, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Four other deputies and two civilians were shot by the suspect, who was “no longer a threat,” the sheriff's office said on its Twitter account. There was no immediate word on the condition of the injured officers or civilians.

The deputies were responding to a call of shots fired in a residential area in Douglas County, about 16 miles south of Denver, around 6 a.m. local time, said Jason Blanchard, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

County officials were setting up an emergency shelter for those displaced by the incident, citing the “size and scope of the investigation.”