ADVERTISEMENT

Colombo seeks New Delhi’s help in evacuating Sri Lankans in Sudan

April 25, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - COLOMBO

Forty one Sri Lankans are currently in Sudan, according to Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan

Sri Lanka Minister of External Affairs Ali Sabry. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

COLOMBO

Sri Lanka has reached out to Indian authorities for help in evacuating its citizens stranded in Sudan, where two generals are fighting for power amid an escalating crisis.

ALSO READ
Explained | A quick guide to the unfolding crisis in Sudan

“Our missions in New Delhi and Cairo are in contact with the Indian External Affairs Ministry and mission in Khartoum in Sudan. They offered to provide passage from Port Sudan to Jeddah, according to latest updates from our mission in Cairo,” Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told The Hindu Tuesday morning. According to him, 41 Sri Lankans are currently in Sudan, and are awaiting assistance.

Through Monday, several countries pushed with evacuations of their citizens from Sudan that the UN chief warned, is “on the edge of the abyss”, following 10 days of brutal fighting between rival forces.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The View from India | Two Generals, power hunger, and strife: An escalating crisis in Sudan

So far, at least 427 people have been killed and over 3,700 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which reported tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians “fleeing areas affected by fighting, including to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan”.

The resource-rich African nation’s warring generals have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US