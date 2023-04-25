HamberMenu
Colombo seeks New Delhi’s help in evacuating Sri Lankans in Sudan

Forty one Sri Lankans are currently in Sudan, according to Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

April 25, 2023 11:02 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - COLOMBO

Meera Srinivasan
Sri Lanka Minister of External Affairs Ali Sabry. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

COLOMBO

Sri Lanka has reached out to Indian authorities for help in evacuating its citizens stranded in Sudan, where two generals are fighting for power amid an escalating crisis.

“Our missions in New Delhi and Cairo are in contact with the Indian External Affairs Ministry and mission in Khartoum in Sudan. They offered to provide passage from Port Sudan to Jeddah, according to latest updates from our mission in Cairo,” Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told The Hindu Tuesday morning. According to him, 41 Sri Lankans are currently in Sudan, and are awaiting assistance.

Through Monday, several countries pushed with evacuations of their citizens from Sudan that the UN chief warned, is “on the edge of the abyss”, following 10 days of brutal fighting between rival forces.

So far, at least 427 people have been killed and over 3,700 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which reported tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians “fleeing areas affected by fighting, including to Chad, Egypt and South Sudan”.

The resource-rich African nation’s warring generals have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

