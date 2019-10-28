International

Colombia's capital city of Bogota elects first woman mayor

Claudia Lopez, mayoral candidate for Bogota, speaks after winning local elections in Bogota, Colombia October 27, 2019.

Claudia Lopez, mayoral candidate for Bogota, speaks after winning local elections in Bogota, Colombia October 27, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Claudia Lūpez won the race for mayor of Bogota on Sunday, promising to combat corruption and advance equal rights for minority communities.

Colombia’s capital city has elected its first female mayor in what is being hailed as an important advancement for both women and LGBT rights.

Claudia Lūpez won the race for mayor of Bogota on Sunday, promising to combat corruption and advance equal rights for minority communities.

Ms. Lūpez also becomes the first openly lesbian mayor of a capital city in Latin America.

In her victory speech, Ms. Lūpez vowed to unite Colombians across the political spectrum and improve daily life issues like public transportation.

Centrist and progressive party candidates won several important posts in Colombia’s local elections, the first since the signing of an historic peace accord with leftist rebels.

Conservative former President Alvaro Uribe acknowledged his party’s setback, stating on Twitter that “I recognize the defeat with humility.”

Subscribe to The Hindu - Get 20 % off this Diwali

Comments
Related Topics International
election
human interest
LGBT
Colombia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2019 8:28:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/colombias-capital-city-of-bogota-elects-first-female-mayor/article29811641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY