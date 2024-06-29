ADVERTISEMENT

Colombian journalist shot dead in coca region near Venezuela

Published - June 29, 2024 03:57 am IST - Bogotá

He was killed in a region where leftist guerrillas and far-right paramilitaries are known to operate.

AFP

A Colombian journalist was shot dead in a coca-growing area near the border with Venezuela, an NGO tracking such crimes reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporter, Jorge Mendez, was attacked "by armed men in the town of Tibu in the Norte de Santander department, said the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) in a statement.

Mendez "was a recognized social leader, reporter and community journalist," said the NGO.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was killed in a region where leftist guerrillas and far-right paramilitaries are known to operate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tibu is the town with the world's biggest expansion of drug crops, where more than 22,000 hectares (54,000 acres) of coca, the base component of cocaine, are grown, according to the UN.

The former mayor of Tibu, Nelson Leal, governed for months from a distance due to threats, while the town's prosecutor was murdered in 2021.

The Inter-American Press Association condemned Mendez's murder and called for "a timely and exhaustive investigation," in comments on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US