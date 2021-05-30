Colombian Army tightens grip on Cali

The Colombian Army on Saturday tightened its control over Cali, the country’s third largest city, after the latest anti-government protests left at least 13 people dead.

The city’s streets were largely deserted after clashes late on Friday pitted police against armed civilians. The country is in the second month of protests against the government of President Ivan Duque.

In Cali, a city of 2.2 million, the smoking remains of barricades and rubble heaps testified to the chaotic night. There, as across the country, poverty and the pandemic have sparked widespread anger and resentment.

The month of protests has left at least 59 people dead, officials say, including the 13 who died in Cali.