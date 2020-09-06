Cohen memoir casts him as ‘star witness’ against Trump

Ex-lawyer claims President is guilty of the same crime as his; White House calls the book fan-fiction

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, in a tell-all memoir, makes the case that the President is “guilty of the same crimes” that landed him in federal prison, offering a blow-by-blow account of Mr. Trump’s alleged role in a hush money scandal that once overshadowed his presidency.

Of all the crises Mr. Cohen confronted working for Mr. Trump, none proved as vexing as the porn actress Stormy Daniels and her claims of an extramarital affair with Mr. Trump, Cohen writes in Disloyal- The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump.

Mr. Trump, despite his later protestations, green-lighted the $1,30,000 payment to silence Ms. Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, reasoning he would “have to pay” his wife a far greater sum if the affair ever became known, Mr. Cohen writes, adding the President later reimbursed him with “fake legal fees.”

“It never pays to settle these things, but many, many friends have advised me to pay,” Mr. Trump said, according to Mr. Cohen. “If it comes out, I’m not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they’d think it’s cool that I slept with a porn star.”

The White House called Mr. Cohen’s memoir “fan fiction.” “He readily admits to lying routinely but expects people to believe him now so that he can make money from book sales,” White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern said in a statement. “It’s unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump.”

The Associated Press obtained an early copy of the book, which is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

Mr. Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other crimes, including lying to Congress, calls himself the “star witness” of a hush-money conspiracy that still could culminate in charges for Mr. Trump after he leaves office. He described his new book as a “fundamental piece of evidence” of the President’s guilt.

He assails Mr. Trump as an “organized crime don” and “master manipulator,” but says he once considered him a father figure.

Mr. Cohen also sheds light on Trump’s admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he admired him most because he “had the balls to take over an entire nation and run it like it was his personal company.”