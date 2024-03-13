ADVERTISEMENT

Close ally of late Russian opposition leader Navalny reportedly attacked in Lithuania's capital

March 13, 2024 05:57 am | Updated 05:57 am IST - VILNIUS

Associates of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny reported on Tuesday night that the politician’s close ally and top strategist was attacked near his home in Lithuania

Reuters

Russia’s Leonid Volkov. Gile | Photo Credit: AP

Late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s long-time aide Leonid Volkov was assaulted with a hammer in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on March 12, former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.

“Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” she wrote on social media website X.

She posted images showing Mr. Volkov with a bruise on his forehead, blood coming from a leg wound, and a vehicle with damage to the driver’s door and window.

Lithuanian police said they had been informed a man was beaten outside his home, and were investigating.

A large part of Navalny’s political vehicle, the Anti-Corruption Foundation, which includes Mr. Volkov, are residing in European Union and NATO member Lithuania after fleeing Russia.

