Watch | Climbing new heights in Copenhagen

A video on one of the world's tallest climbing walls

Copenhagen is now home to what is said to be the tallest climbing wall in the world. The wall is a feature in the CopenHill power plant which is a waste-to-energy plant.

The climbing wall is 85 meters tall with a width of 10 meters. It offers breathtaking views of the Danish capital but becomes more difficult the higher you climb.

The wall is designed and decorated to resemble a natural mountain. It also has various overhangs and routes to the top.

A multi-pitch certification is required to climb the wall. Walltopia, a climbing wall manufacturer, has designed and constructed the structure.

The climbing wall is not the only activity feature on the CopenHill building. CopenHill also has an artificial ski hill on its sloping roof along with an environmental education center.