Watch | Climbing new heights in Copenhagen

Copenhagen is now home to what is said to be the tallest climbing wall in the world. The wall is a feature in the CopenHill power plant which is a waste-to-energy plant.
The climbing wall is 85 meters tall with a width of 10 meters. It offers breathtaking views of the Danish capital but becomes more difficult the higher you climb.
The wall is designed and decorated to resemble a natural mountain. It also has various overhangs and routes to the top.
A multi-pitch certification is required to climb the wall. Walltopia, a climbing wall manufacturer, has designed and constructed the structure.
The climbing wall is not the only activity feature on the CopenHill building. CopenHill also has an artificial ski hill on its sloping roof along with an environmental education center.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath