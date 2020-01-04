International

Climate strike but no cake for Greta Thunberg as she turns 17

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.   | Photo Credit: NICHOLAS KAMM

more-in

It's been a busy 12 months for Ms. Thunberg, who criss-crossed the globe by car, train and boat — but not plane — to demand action on climate change

“I'm not the kind of person who celebrates birthdays,” Greta Thunberg said as she turned 17 on Friday, marking the occasion in inimitable style — with a seven-hour protest outside the Swedish parliament.

The climate activist braved winter conditions in her native Stockholm to continue the weekly ‘Friday School Strike for the Climate’ campaign that helped catapult her to international fame.

“I stand here striking from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. as usual... then I'll go home,” Ms. Thunberg, Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019, told Reuters. “I won't have a birthday cake but we'll have a dinner.”

Watch | The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women: Forbes 2019
 

It's been a busy 12 months for Ms. Thunberg, who criss-crossed the globe by car, train and boat — but not plane — to demand action on climate change.

“It has been a strange and busy year, but also a great one because I have found something I want to do with my life and what I am doing is having an impact,” she said.

When she was 15, Ms. Thunberg began skipping school on Fridays to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament to push her government to curb carbon emissions. Her campaign gave rise to a grassroots movement that has gone global, inspiring millions of people to take action.

Watch | Greta Thunberg opens the United Nations Climate Action Summit
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Environment International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2020 7:53:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/climate-strike-but-no-cake-for-greta-thunberg-as-she-turns-17/article30476284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY