Watch | A 'Climate Clock' that counts down to an irreversible climate crisis

26 September 2020 13:38 IST

A video on 'Climate Clock' that was unveiled at Manhattan’s Union Square as part of the climate week

A huge digital clock named 'Climate Clock' was unveiled at Manhattan’s Union Square on September 19. It tells how much time is left before an irreversible climate emergency and hence called the 'Climate Clock'.

The Climate Clock was created by two artists, Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd. It will be on display until September 27, the end of Climate Week.

