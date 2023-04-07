ADVERTISEMENT

Climate change activists glue themselves to road to Alpine tunnel

April 07, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - ZURICH

The 17 km tunnel is one of the main routes connecting northern Switzerland to Italy, and is a bottleneck for travellers heading from northern Europe southwards.

Reuters

Climate change activists brought holiday traffic to a halt in Switzerland on Friday when they blocked the main route beneath the Alps to demand urgent action against global warming.

Protesters from the group Renovate Switzerland glued themselves to the motorway surface around the northern entrance to the Gotthard Tunnel, the group said.

ALSO READ
Climate activists turn landmark Rome fountain black

The 17 km (10 mile) tunnel is one of the main routes connecting northern Switzerland to Italy, and is a bottleneck for travellers heading from northern Europe southwards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police were called to the scene and eventually removed the seven protesters, who held a banner saying "renovate", after their action began just after 10 a.m.

"Renovate Switzerland is back on the streets," the group said via Twitter. "This is an appeal to our fellow citizens. Let's demand together that the Swiss government finally declares a climate emergency."

The group said it wanted the government to take climate change seriously and renovate the country's buildings by 2035.

ALSO READ
Climate activists smear King Charles’ wax figure with cake

Switzerland is warming at more than twice the global rate and its glaciers are melting fast.

In response, the government wants to invest 4.1 billion Swiss francs ($4.54 billion) on renovating buildings, modernising the transport infrastructure and other measures to halve greenhouse emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels.

Karuna Babajee, a 19-year-old student, said she was scared to take part in the protest but felt compelled to act.

"I'm doing it because I'm terrified and angry that my generation is being sentenced to death," she said.

ALSO READ
‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

Police from the Swiss canton of Uri were called to the scene removed the protesters after 30 minutes. The group, all aged between 19 and 60 were arrested.

Police told Reuters the road had been cleared traffic had now resumed under the tunnel after the protest, although there were tailbacks of 17 km.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US