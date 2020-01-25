International

Cleaner jailed for stealing King’s watches

more-in

The 46-year-old woman worked in a royal household and the judgment was handed down at a court in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

A Moroccan court has sentenced a cleaner to 15 years in prison for the theft of dozens of luxury watches belonging to King Mohammed VI, her lawyer said. The 46-year-old woman worked in a royal household and the judgment was handed down at a court in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. She was accused of having stolen 36 luxury watches.

The woman initially had watches melted down and sold on to gold merchants, before starting to sell timepieces intact. Another 14 people were sentenced to at least four years in prison after being found guilty of involvement in the affair.

One, convicted as an accomplice of the woman, received 15 years.

Arrested at the end of 2019, they were also tried for forming “a criminal gang”, but told the judge they had no knowledge of the robberies.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
theft & burglary
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 10:20:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/cleaner-jailed-for-stealing-kings-watches/article30654017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY