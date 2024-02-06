Clashes outside Senegal parliament ahead of election delay debate

February 06, 2024 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - Daka

Security forces used tear gas to disperse an Opposition rally outside Senegal’s Parliament on Monday, shortly before the start of a contentious debate on postponing this month’s presidential election.

Several dozen protesters could be heard chanting “Macky Sall dictator” referring to the incumbent President after being scattered by security forces.

Senegal has been grappling with a political crisis since President Macky Sall on Saturday announced a delay to the February 25 presidential poll, just hours before campaigning was set to officially begin.

Opposition leaders have denounced the move as a “constitutional coup”, saying it is an assault on democracy.

Access to mobile internet was cut in several districts of the capital Dakar on Monday. The government also suspended mobile data last June amid high tensions in the country. The measure has become a common response to curb mobilisation and communication via social networks.

It comes a day after violent street protests shook Dakar, during which security forces also fired tear gas at demonstrators and at least one senior opposition figure was arrested.

The situation has sparked growing international concern, with the United States, European Union and former colonial ruler France all appealing for the vote to be rescheduled as soon as possible.

From 11:00 am (1100 GMT), lawmakers are set to vote on a proposal to postpone the presidential poll for up to six months.

The text will need the support of three-fifths of the 165 deputies to pass and does not appear to be a done deal.

Opposition figures had called for a demonstration outside the National Assembly, which is heavily protected by dozens of police officers and security forces backed up by heavy vehicles.

It is the first time since independence in 1963 that a presidential vote has been postponed in Senegal, one of the few African countries never to have experienced a coup.

