Clashes continue between factions in Palestinian camp in Lebanon as death toll climbs to 9

July 31, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - SIDON, Lebanon

The death toll rose to nine on July 31 in three days of clashes between Palestinian factions at a refugee camp in Lebanon that have pitted members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party against Islamist groups.

A Lebanese lawmaker announced a cease-fire agreement late on July 31 but some gunfire continued afterward, and earlier efforts to broker a cease-fire had failed to stop the shooting and shelling through the narrow streets of the Ein el-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon.

The violence began on July 29 when an unknown gunman tried to kill Palestinian militant Mahmoud Khalil but instead fatally shot his companion. Full-blown clashes erupted on July 30 when Islamic militants shot and killed a Palestinian military general from the Fatah group, Abu Ashraf al Armoushi, and three escorts as they were walking through a parking lot, according to a Palestinian official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media.

On July 31 afternoon, after a meeting between Lebanese officials and security forces and Palestinian factions, Lebanese lawmaker Osama Saad, who represents the Sidon area where the camp is located, announced a new ceasefire agreement.

Mr. Saad earlier told The Associated Press that officials are “making extraordinary efforts to find serious, effective, lasting and stable solutions to the situation inside the camp.”

On the ground, the intensity of the fighting decreased following the announcement, but sporadic shooting continued.

A Lebanese Army spokesperson confirmed on July 31 that at least nine people were killed at Ein el-Hilweh camp. Two soldiers stationed outside the camp were lightly wounded, Col. Fadi Abou Eid said.

The Lebanese Army mans a checkpoint outside and typically does not enter the camp, which is under the control of the Palestinian factions. Some Lebanese officials have called for the Army to take control of the camps in the wake of the clashes.

Lawmaker Samy Gemayel, head of the Kataeb party, which during the Lebanese civil war allied with Israel against the Palestinian Liberation Organization, met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea on July 31 and called for “the disarmament of the camps and placing them in the custody of the Lebanese Army,” the state-run National News Agency reported.

On July 30, Palestinian factions said in a joint statement that they had agreed to a cease-fire during a mediation meeting hosted by the Lebanese Shiite Amal movement and the militant Hezbollah group in the city Sidon. But the cease-fire did not hold.

Some residents in Sidon neighbourhoods near the camp have fled their homes after stray bullets hit buildings and shattered windows and storefronts. The public Sidon General Hospital evacuated its staff and patients.

A Fatah statement condemned the killing of its security official, saying the attack was part of a “bloody scheme that targets the security and stability of our camps.” It vowed to hold the “perpetrators accountable.”

Rival faction Hamas issued its own statement on July 31 condemning the fighting and calling for dialogue to “spare the blood of our people and to preserve civil peace.” It called for the formation of an investigative committee to look into who was responsible for the clashes.

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Abbas both issued statements on July 30 decrying the violence.

There are nearly 500,000 Palestinian refugees registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, although the actual number in the country is believed to be around 200,000, as many have emigrated but remain on UNRWA’s roster.

Palestinians in Lebanon are restricted in their rights to work and own property, and the vast majority of them live in poverty.

