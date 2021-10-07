CIA steps up spying contest with China with new unit

Washington

07 October 2021 21:38 IST

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency announced on Thursday a new China-focused unit that underscored its view of Beijing as the country’s toughest long-term adversary.

CIA Director William Burns said in a statement that the new China Mission Center will address the challenge China poses to all of the U.S. spy agency’s mission areas.

“CMC will further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly adversarial Chinese government,” Mr. Burns said.

Advertising

Advertising

The announcement parallels the broader shift of the administration of President Joe Biden to confronting China as its leading “strategic competitor.”