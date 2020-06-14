International

Churchill’s photo goes ‘missing’ from search results

Google said Sunday it would explore why the picture of Britain’s Second World War leader Winston Churchill disappeared from a top search results list of former U.K. Prime Ministers, during controversy over his record on racism.

The search giant said the photo’s removal from its horizontal list atop search results for former British Premiers was due to an automatic update and “not purposeful”, but apologised “for any concern”.

It noted that the issue only applied to its so-called “knowledge graph” listing and that many images of Churchill were still easily found on its search engine. “We’re aware an image for Sir Winston Churchill is missing from his knowledge graph entry on Google,” the firm’s search liaison arm said on Twitter. “We apologise for any concern. This was not purposeful & will be resolved. Images in such panels are automatically created & updated. During an update, they can briefly disappear.” The statement added his photo would be restored.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 10:37:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/churchills-photo-goes-missing-from-search-results/article31828259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY