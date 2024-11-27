 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Chinese warplanes track U.S. Navy aircraft through the sensitive Taiwan Strait

China tracks U.S. Navy plane in Taiwan Strait, amid ongoing tensions over Taiwan’s sovereignty and regional stability

Published - November 27, 2024 12:15 am IST - TAIPEI, Taiwan

AP
The U.S. is Taiwan’s key supporter and arms provider, with American military vessels and aircraft frequently crossing the waters between China and Taiwan. File

The U.S. is Taiwan’s key supporter and arms provider, with American military vessels and aircraft frequently crossing the waters between China and Taiwan. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

China deployed military aircraft and ships to track and monitor a U.S. Navy plane transiting the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, Beijing said, as the two nations continue to spar over self-ruled Taiwan.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th fleet said in a statement a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft flew through the strait’s international space “in accordance with international law." The transit upheld navigational rights for all nations and “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added.

The U.S. is Taiwan’s most important supporter and arms provider, and American military ships and aircraft regularly transit the waterway separating China from self-ruled Taiwan. Beijing claims the East Asian island as its own territory and threatens to annex it, by force if necessary.

China criticised the U.S. mission and said it endangered regional peace and stability, according to a statement by Colonel Cao Jun, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command Air Force.

China sends military ships or planes near Taiwan almost daily. On Monday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported a Chinese balloon over the sea north of the island.

Last month, China sent a record one-day total of 153 aircraft, 14 navy vessels and 12 Chinese government ships near the island as part of military drills in reaction to Taiwan’s president rejecting Beijing’s claims of sovereignty.

Published - November 27, 2024 12:15 am IST

Related Topics

China / Taiwan / USA / unrest, conflicts and war / armed conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.