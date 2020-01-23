International

Chinese virus-hit city of Wuhan closes transport networks

more-in

The Chinese govt. is asking citizens not to leave the city unless there are special circumstances.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the source of an outbreak of a new flu-like virus, is closing its transport networks and advising citizens not to leave the city, state media reported on Thursday.

Bus, subway, ferry, and long-distance passenger transportation networks will be suspended from 10 am local time on Jan. 23, and the airport and train stations will be closed to outgoing passengers, state TV said.

The government is asking citizens not to leave the city unless there are special circumstances, state media said, citing the local government's virus taskforce.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
emergency planning
China
health
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 2:30:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinese-virus-hit-city-of-wuhan-closes-transport-networks/article30629118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY