Chinese vessel reaches Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port

China’s satellite tracking vessel Yuan Wang 5, on August 16, arrived at Sri Lanka’s southern Hambantota Port, after both India and the U. S. voiced concern with the Sri Lankan government over the “military” ship’s visit.

The vessel was earlier scheduled to dock at the China-backed Hambantota port on August 11 for “replenishment”, according to officials. Its arrival was postponed by five days after Sri Lankan authorities made a request to China, reportedly citing Indian security concerns.

China has slammed New Delhi’s apprehensions as “unjustified” and “morally irresponsible”, and “urged” New Delhi to “not disturb normal exchanges” between the two countries. New Delhi “rejected insinuations” that Sri Lanka was pressured.

Although deferred by a few days the vessel’s arrival, and stay for nearly a week at the southern port, points to Sri Lanka’s strong ties with China, even as Colombo finds itself on a sticky diplomatic wicket, managing the competing geostrategic interests of India and China in the island nation. Colombo recently said it firmly backs the ‘One China Policy’, in the wake of U. S.-China tensions in Taiwan.

Five senior MPs, including some who identify as “independent” in Parliament, along with Chinese officials, were present at a ceremonial welcome to the vessel on Tuesday morning. “Long live China and Sri Lanka friendship,” a red banner held by the crew on the upper deck of the vessel read. The development comes a day after India gifted a Dornier marine surveillance aircraft to Sri Lanka to enhance its “security capabilities”.