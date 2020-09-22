International

Chinese tycoon and Xi critic jailed for 18 years for graft

A Chinese tycoon who called President Xi Jinping a clown and criticised his handling of the coronavirus outbreak was jailed for 18 years on Tuesday for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds.

Ren Zhiqiang — once among the ruling Communist Party’s inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Mr. Xi’s pandemic response.

His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon”.

Tuesday’s verdict said Mr. Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan ($7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million yuan, according to a statement from the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court. It said the 69-year-old “voluntarily and truthfully confessed all his crimes”, and would not appeal the court's decision.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 10:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinese-tycoon-and-xi-critic-jailed-for-18-years-for-graft/article32672056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story