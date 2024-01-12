ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese tourists rush to sneak a peek of Taiwan

January 12, 2024 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - Xiamen

That island has entered the final stretch of a dramatic, ill-tempered election campaign

AFP

A Chinese tourist, with the backdrop of Taiwanese islands off Xiamen, Fujian province on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

An intercom blares out on the crowded cruise, sending Chinese tourists racing to the upper decks for a glimpse of what they’ve all come to see: democratic, self-ruled Taiwan.

That island has entered the final stretch of a dramatic, ill-tempered election campaign — closely watched from Washington to Beijing as the winner will determine the future of Taiwan’s ties with China.

The word “Taiwan” rang out regularly as travel guides and visitors descended from large coaches to a beach onto a Chinese coast to squint out at the distant sight of grey shapes in the narrow strait.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cheap tickets for a look toward Taiwan’s Kinmen island!” a beach vendor standing next to binoculars on a tripod shouted through a loudspeaker.

Curious tourists peered through binoculars, trying to spot the landmarks across the strait.

Aboard a three-storey sightseeing boat on Thursday for a leisurely cruise past the Kinmen Islands, administered by Taiwan and at the nearest point just under five kilometre from the mainland, one tourist said he agreed.

“I hope the motherland can be united at an early date,” Huang Ling, a 41-year-old tourist from China’s central Hubei province, said. “There’d be many benefits. A prosperous country and strong people,” he said. “Although Taiwan is separate over there, they’re still Chinese people, our brothers and sisters.

Another tourist — a man in his mid-fifties who only wanted to give his surname Chen, said he was “very curious” to see the islands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

China / Taiwan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US