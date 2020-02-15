International

Chinese tourist in France dies of COVID-19, first death in Europe

This undated image released by the British Health Protection Agency shows an electron microscope image of the SARS-CoV-2

This undated image released by the British Health Protection Agency shows an electron microscope image of the SARS-CoV-2   | Photo Credit: AP

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851

An elderly Chinese tourist hospitalised in France has died of the coronavirus, becoming the first fatality in Europe, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851. The vast majority of those suffering from the virus are in China. The epidemic has killed almost 1,400 people.

Buzyn said she was informed on Friday that the 80-year old man, who was treated at the Bichat hospital in northern Paris since January 25, had died of a lung infection due to the coronavirus.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some 24 countries and territories. Until the death in France, there had been three deaths outside China, with one in Japan, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 5:04:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinese-tourist-in-france-dies-of-covid-19-first-death-in-europe/article30829346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY