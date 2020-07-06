Chinese region reports bubonic plague case

Beijing

06 July 2020 23:07 IST

Inner Mongolia steps up precautions

Authorities in China’s northern Inner Mongolia region have stepped up precautions after a herdsman was confirmed at the weekend to have the bubonic plague.

The man was in stable condition at a hospital in Bayannur, the city health commission said in a statement. The commission has forbidden the hunting and eating animals that could carry plague until the end of the year, and urged people to report any dead or diseased rodents. Though the highly-contagious plague is rare in China and can be treated, at least five people have died from it since 2014, according to China’s National Health Commission. Another suspected case involving a 15-year-old was reported on Monday in neighbouring Mongolia, state news agency Xinhua said.

Advertising

Advertising