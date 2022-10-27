Chinese President Xi Jinping says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi Jinping said in a message at an event of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on October 26.

Reuters BEIJING
October 27, 2022 10:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese President Xi Jinping. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, state broadcaster CCTV reported on October 27.

Explained | Why is Taiwan caught between U.S. and China?

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi said in a message at an event of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on October 26.

The two countries have been at odds over China's policy towards Taiwan, China's relationship with Russia and more recently, U.S. efforts to prevent its semiconductor companies selling technology to Chinese companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

China was recently infuriated by a string of visits by U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan. China said the United States was sending "dangerous signals" on the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own..

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Taiwan tensions: How serious could the US-China standoff get?

Xi, who has just secured a ground-breaking third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party overseeing the world's second-largest economy, has rebuked foreign interference over Taiwan and recently said China would never renounce the right to use force over it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

U.S. President Joe Biden on October 26 said "the United State does not seek conflict with China."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
China
USA
politics (general)
politics
Taiwan

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app