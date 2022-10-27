Chinese President Xi Jinping says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit

Reuters October 27, 2022 10:55 IST

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi Jinping said in a message at an event of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations on October 26.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

