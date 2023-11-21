Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend G-20 virtual meet

November 21, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Beijing

China on Tuesday announced that Premier Li Qiang will attend the virtual G-20 Leaders’ Summit at India’s invitation and hoped that the meeting will address global challenges through cooperation and make positive contributions to economic recovery.

The G-20 virtual summit on November 22 will take forward key outcomes and action points firmed up at the annual conclave of the grouping in September under India’s presidency, the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said in a statement.

The summit will also delve into the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mr. Li will attend the meeting at the invitation of the Indian government, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said, addressing the media here.

“In the face of the volatile international situation and sluggish economic recovery, it is all the more important for the G20 to reinforce partnership, address global challenges through cooperation and make positive contributions to world economic recovery and global common development,” Ms. Mao said.

“China hopes that the virtual summit can pool consensus and send a positive signal to this end,” she said. The summit is also expected to push for the effective implementation of various decisions taken at the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi over two months back.

Leaders of all G-20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine Guest countries, and Heads of 11 International Organisations, have been invited to attend the virtual summit.

