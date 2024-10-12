Chinese navy ships visit Bangladesh, becomes first foreign fleet to visit after takeover by interim government

A Chinese naval fleet visited Bangladesh on Saturday (October 12, 2024), becoming the first foreign fleet to do so after since the interim government took charge in Dhaka in early August. China-Bangladesh relations will continue to grow irrespective of the recent political changes in Dhaka, China’s ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter what changes have taken place in the domestic situation of Bangladesh, China’s commitment to develop China-Bangladesh relations remains unchanged. China is looking forward to working closely with Bangladesh to cement our traditional friendship, deepen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas, promote high quality Belt and Road cooperation,” the Chinese embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

Earlier, Mr. Yao Wen and the Commanders of the Chinese naval fleet, Qi Jiguang and Jing Gangshan, met Rear Admiral Masud Iqbal, Commander of the Chattogram Naval Area, Rear Admiral Mohammed Moinul Hassan, Commander of the Bangladesh Navy Fleet, and Rear Admiral S.M. Moniruzzaman, chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority. The two sides discussed plans to further strengthen maritime and security cooperation between the Bangladeshi and Chinese naval forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strategic partnership

China and Bangladesh are “comprehensive strategic cooperative partners”, Mr. Yao Wen said. The last significant visit between the two countries was by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July 8 to 10 when she reportedly cut short her trip to return to Dhaka and deal with the student agitation there.

Bangladesh has been building a dock in Chittagong with Chinese help. The facility had earlier attracted attention as it has the potential to host submarines and warships. However, in May this year, the South China Morning Post cited experts saying that New Delhi was “not overly concerned”, indicating that the warm political ties between Sheikh Hasina and India would prevent such a possibility.

On Saturday (October 12, 2024), the Chinese PLANTask Group 83 reached the Chittagong port, amidst fanfare as Chinese and Bangladeshi citizens waved national flags. The Chinese fleet will be stationed in the Chittagong Port for four days and host a series of events, including bilateral meetings, deck receptions, and ship open days to enhance “China and Bangladesh Navy cooperation and mutual trust, and contribute to the building of a maritime community of shared future,” the Chinese embassy in Dhaka said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.