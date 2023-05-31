HamberMenu
Chinese jet carried out 'aggressive' manoeuvre near U.S. military plane: Pentagon

In a statement, the United States' military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuvre last week and forced the U.S. RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence.

May 31, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
A Chinese J-16 fighter flys aggressively close to a U.S. RC-135 aircraft flying in international airspace over the South China Sea on Friday, May 26, 2023.

A Chinese J-16 fighter flys aggressively close to a U.S. RC-135 aircraft flying in international airspace over the South China Sea on Friday, May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A Chinese fighter jet carried out an "unnecessarily aggressive" manoeuvre near a U.S. military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, the United States said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the United States' military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuvre last week and forced the U.S. RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence.

Such intercepts happen occasionally. In December, a Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 meters) of a U.S. air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive manoeuvre to avoid a collision in international airspace.

