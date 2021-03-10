Chinese govt. should have no role in succession process of Dalai Lama, says U.S.

Previous president Donald Trump had signed into law a bill which called for establishing a U.S. consulate in Tibet.

The Chinese government should have no role in the succession process of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, the Biden Administration said on Tuesday.

“We believe that the Chinese government should have no role in the succession process of the Dalai Lama,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“Beijing’s interference in the succession of the Panchen Lama more than 25 years ago, including by ‘disappearing’ the Panchen Lama as a child and attempting to replace him with a PRC (People's Republic of China) government-chosen successor, it remains an outrageous abuse of religious freedom,” Mr. Price said.

Previous president Donald Trump in December had signed into law a bill which called for establishing a U.S. consulate in Tibet and building an international coalition to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is appointed solely by the Tibetan Buddhist community without China’s interference.

It is the policy of the United States to take all appropriate measures to hold accountable senior officials of the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party who directly interfere with the identification and installation of the future 15th Dalai Lama of Tibetan Buddhism, successor to the 14th Dalai Lama, the act said.