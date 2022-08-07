Amid Taiwan crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang thanks Bangladesh for following ‘One China’ policy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, with his Bangladeshi counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen during their meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

August 07, 2022 22:31 IST

Wang Yi hold talks with A.K. Abdul Momen in Dhaka; both countries sign four agreements

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 7 thanked Bangladesh for adhering to the ‘One China’ policy in the backdrop of the Taiwan crisis. The discussion in this regard took place between Mr. Wang and his Bangladesh counterpart Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen in Dhaka.

“We largely know what is happening centering Taiwan. China has its own policy. He (Wang) thanked Bangladesh and expressed gratitude as we reiterated our position. We hope it will not further aggravate... as the world can’t afford to have another crisis,” said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam explaining that Bangladesh has urged all sides to exercise “utmost restraint” and avoid any actions that may increase tension and undermine peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Mr. Wang and Mr. Momen held talks for an hour following which officials from both sides signed four agreements covering disaster prevention and reduction, cultural and tourism exchange programme between Bangladesh and China during 2023-27 and educational cooperation between the University of Dhaka and China’s Institute of Oceanography to enhance collaboration in marine science and technology. Mr. Wang announced that as part of post-pandemic opening up, China would welcome students from Bangladesh from August 7 onwards.

The Rohingya refugee crisis also featured during the talks Mr. Wang held with Mr. Momen and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 7.

“Myanmar is a difficult country. We are sincerely working to resolve the crisis and will continue our efforts in the future,” said Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque quoted Mr. Wang as saying.

Mr. Razzaque received the Minister at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on August 6 evening. The Chinese Minister was told that the presence of the Rohingyas is putting pressure on Bangladesh’s economy while posing a long-term security threat to the region. Apart from bilateral and regional issues, the two sides also discussed Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (GSI) — the two initiatives that China has been promoting to resolve conflicts through dialogue.

Mr. Wang’s visit to Dhaka coincided with the arrival of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organisation Affairs Michele J. Sison, who began her visit on August 6 evening. Apart from human rights and civil liberties-related issues, the visit is expected to focus on the upcoming election for the post of the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The upcoming election at ITU is expected to play out in the context of the Russian campaign against Ukraine. Russia has nominated Rashid Ismailov as its candidate for the post of the Secretary General of ITU and the U.S. is supporting the candidature of Doreen Bogdan-Martin. Diplomatic sources in Dhaka said that Ms. Sison is expected to seek Bangladesh’s support for the election of Ms. Bogdan-Martin.