International

Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor on charge of espionage

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and sentenced him to 11 years in prison and said he will be deported, but it was not clear when, based on a statement on the court's website.

Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite him to the United States.

The Dandong Intermediate Court said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2021 9:13:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinese-court-convicts-canadian-michael-spavor-on-charge-of-espionage/article35848778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY