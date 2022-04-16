  • Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, ending China’s longest crewed mission.
  • The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft was the latest mission in Beijing’s drive to rival the U.S., after landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the Moon.
  • The two men and one woman — Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and Wang Yaping — returned to Earth shortly before 10 am Beijing time.