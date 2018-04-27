Chinese air force has increased deployment in Tibet: IAF chief

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to land in China in an attempt to reset ties with the communist neighbour, the Indian Air Force chief said the Chinese air force had significantly increased its deployment in Tibet across the border from India.

Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa said he had told his Chinese counterpart that they should frequently meet on the ground so that they don’t need to “meet in the air”.

Speaking at a think tank event, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said, “There has been a significant increase in deployment of Chinese fighters and aircrew in Tibet from other military regions.”

He said India needed to plan as per the capabilities of the adversary.

He also cautioned that Pakistan would continue to back terror attacks, and that such strikes could have unintended consequences and lead to escalation.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said Pakistan Army “cannot afford peace” because then “they cannot send their children to Ivy League colleges.” He said Pakistan Army will keep Kashmir boiling but will not let it boil out.

In 2001, when India threatened to bomb them to stone age during Operation Parakram, Pakistan had a change of behaviour, he pointed out. “We have the capability to wage a short-term war tomorrow,” he said.