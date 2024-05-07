GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China's Xi visits Pyrenees mountains, in a personal gesture by France's Macron

French President hosts Chinese Leader at Tourmalet Pass for private meetings after high-stakes state visit in Paris

May 07, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Tourmalet Pass, France

AP
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping review the troops, on May 7, 2024 at the Tarbes airport, southwestern France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping review the troops, on May 7, 2024 at the Tarbes airport, southwestern France. | Photo Credit: AP

France's President is hosting China's Leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees on May 7 for private meetings after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Macron urges Xi Jinping to use clout, halt Russia’s Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Mr. Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. It is meant to be a reciprocal gesture after Mr. Jinping took Mr. Macron last year to the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, where the Chinese president's father once lived.

Snow coated nearby slopes after new snowfall overnight, and security was tightened around the area. The winding roads up to the pass were blocked by authorities on May 7 for dozens of kilometers (miles).

EU ready for 'tough decisions to protect economy', von der Leyen tells China

The mountain meetings come after a grandiose state visit by Mr. Jinping on May 6 that included a ceremonial welcome at the monument housing Napoleon's tomb and a state dinner at the Elysee Palace with celebrities and magnates.

Mr. Jinping is on a trip to Europe aimed at reinvigorating relations at a time of global tensions. He heads next to Serbia and Hungary.

