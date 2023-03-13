ADVERTISEMENT

China’s Xi stresses security, calls its military ‘Great Wall of Steel’

March 13, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - BEIJING

China must achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, President Xi Jinping said

Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the closing ceremony for China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

China needs security to develop and must modernise its military to make it a "Great Wall of Steel", President Xi Jinping said on March 13, amid mounting tensions with the United States.

Speaking for the first time in his precedent-breaking third term as head of state, Mr. Xi called for China to step up its ability to safeguard national security and manage public security.

"Security is the foundation for development, stability is the prerequisite for prosperity," he said at the closing of the annual parliament session.

The ruling Communist Party is expected to tighten party oversight over security matters, a move that comes after Mr. Xi replaced top security officials with his trusted allies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Xi on Monday also said China must achieve greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology, a call that comes as the United States blocks China's access to chip making equipment and other cutting-edge technologies.

On Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims its own and a major producer of semiconductors, Mr. Xi said China must oppose pro-independence and secessionist activities and the interference of external forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US