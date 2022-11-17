  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China's Xi says cold war mentality and bloc confrontation must be rejected

Xi Jinping also said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all.

November 17, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - BANGKOK

Reuters
China’s President Xi Jinping. File.

China’s President Xi Jinping. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Actions that inflate conflicts and distort international norms are "all too common" and the world should jointly reject a cold war mentality and bloc confrontation, China's President Xi Jinping said in a written speech released on Thursday.

Mr. Xi also said unilateralism, protectionism and any attempt to politicise and weaponise economic and trade relations should be rejected by all.

The remarks were originally due to be delivered by Mr. Xi at a business forum on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. However, unforeseen scheduling conflicts caused the appearance to be cancelled, according to the forum organisers.

The speech, provided to media by the Chinese delegation, also called on business leaders to "actively involve yourselves" in "China's reform, opening-up and modernisation endeavours, and contribute to boosting development and prosperity of both the Asia-Pacific region and the world."

Related Topics

China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.